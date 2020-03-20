“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends who lost their loved one,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement.

The state Department of Public Health said the man had been hospitalized and had pre-existing health conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A Suffolk County man in his 80s has become the first person in Massachusetts to die from an illness related to the coronavirus, the state announced Friday.

“We are living in uncertain and challenging times, and our administration is bringing every available resource to bear in the fight against this disease, and remind everyone in our Commonwealth to continue to work together, follow social distance protocols and look after each other to keep our communities safe," he said.

Baker was expected to speak at a news conference at 2 p.m. Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is expected to speak at a news conference at 4 p.m.

To date, 3,132 residents of Massachusetts have been tested for the corona virus by the state and commercial labs, with 328 people testing positive, state officials said.

Until now, among the top 10 states with the most coronavirus infections, Massachusetts had been the only one without a patient death

In other states, New York, which has the most cases in the country with 5,711 people infected, has seen 38 deaths, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Washington state, with 1,376 cases, has had the most people die: 74.

The higher infection and fatality numbers so far in these other states may have to do with their more aggressive testing, which links deaths to potential coronavirus causes. Most deaths have been caused by a severe inflammatory response in the lungs.

“COVID-19 activity is increasing in Massachusetts,” the state health department said in the statement. “At this time, if people are only mildly symptomatic, they should stay home. If they become more ill, they should speak to their healthcare provider about whether they need to be assessed in person. If not, they should stay at home while they are sick. Asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms.”

The coronavirus pandemic has swept around the world and across the United States. More than 10,000 people have died from it worldwide, including more than 150 in the United States.

With no vaccine and no cure available, desperate officials have turned to trying to keep people “socially distanced” from each other. The measures have resulted in massive disruptions to daily life, including the closures of schools and businesses, and a staggering blow to the world economy.









