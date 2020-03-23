fb-pixel

Meteorologists at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire saw Venus shining bright as the International Space Station sailed across the sky Saturday evening.

Observatory Staff Meteorologist Ryan Knapp caught a glimpse of the International Space Station in motion when he went outside to snap a picture of Venus, according to a tweet from the observatory.

Venus has been visible in the western sky this month and looked like a bright star Saturday evening, the observatory said.

Knapp’s pictures showed the International Space Station streaking over Mount Lafayette while Venus illuminated the sky during dusk.

“Unfortunately, the cold temperatures drained his battery causing him to miss out taking a long exposure as it streaked through the sky,” the observatory said in the tweet. “However, after running inside to get a spare battery, he still managed to capture it as it was soaring directly overhead.”

Advertisement

One of Knapp’s photos was taken next to the Observatory’s anemometer tower, which measures wind speed and direction on the mountain.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.