Meteorologists at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire saw Venus shining bright as the International Space Station sailed across the sky Saturday evening.
Observatory Staff Meteorologist Ryan Knapp caught a glimpse of the International Space Station in motion when he went outside to snap a picture of Venus, according to a tweet from the observatory.
Venus has been visible in the western sky this month and looked like a bright star Saturday evening, the observatory said.
Knapp’s pictures showed the International Space Station streaking over Mount Lafayette while Venus illuminated the sky during dusk.
Staff Meteorologist, Ryan Knapp, went outside to photograph Venus (the bright "star" you might have seen in the western sky this month) at dusk today and got a bonus treat - the International Space Station (ISS) soaring directly overhead. 1/#NHwx #NH #night #ISS #venus pic.twitter.com/KbtLYBSHuC— MWObservatory (@MWObs) March 22, 2020
“Unfortunately, the cold temperatures drained his battery causing him to miss out taking a long exposure as it streaked through the sky,” the observatory said in the tweet. “However, after running inside to get a spare battery, he still managed to capture it as it was soaring directly overhead.”
One of Knapp’s photos was taken next to the Observatory’s anemometer tower, which measures wind speed and direction on the mountain.
