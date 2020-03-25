The WALK was originally scheduled for June 28, according to the event’s Facebook page .

The fundraising deadline for this year’s WALK is also extended to December 31, the North Shore Cancer WALK Team said in a statement.

The 30th North Shore Cancer WALK in Salem has been postponed to an undetermined date later this year due to COVID-19, officials said.

The WALK Team said they hope the walk will be rescheduled for early fall, the statement said. They are working with the City of Salem to determine a new date. Since starting, the 6.2 mile walk through Salem has raised over $23 million for cancer care and treatment on the North Shore.

“This decision was incredibly difficult for us to make but the safety and health of our WALK community is of utmost importance to us,” the statement said. “During this time of social distancing, please stay connected with your loved ones and keep yourself safe.”

Sue Tabb, co-host of Morning Magic on WMJX-106.7, a breast cancer survivor who was treated at the center, is the walk’s co-chair with Charlie Adams, chief financial officer of North Shore Medical Center.

Proceeds from the WALK are used to provide oncology services at North Shore Medical Center in Salem and the Mass General/North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers, according to the North Shore Cancer WALK’s website.

Funds will also be used to purchase a sophisticated scope to provide superior magnification for complex oncology surgeries at the North Shore Medical Center, which is part of Partners Healthcare, according to the website.



