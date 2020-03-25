With 1,159 cases and 11 deaths so far, Massachusetts is already experiencing its own local outbreak, which is likely driving the state epidemic’s growth far more than any potential spillover from New York, said Samuel Scarpino, an epidemiologist at Northeastern University.

As of Wednesday afternoon, New York had seen 285 deaths and more than 30,000 cases, accounting for more than half of the country’s confirmed infections.

With New York suddenly becoming an epicenter of the coronavirus, epidemiologists are warning that the state’s proximity and travel ties to Massachusetts could lead to more infections here, underscoring the need for residents to distance themselves from others and take other precautions.

Even so, he said, the large number of people who regularly travel between New York City and Boston may have unwittingly increased infections locally. Many people are unaware that they are contagious because they experience mild or no symptoms, and even serious symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear, he said.

Over the past two weeks, Boston and Massachusetts officials’ have ordered the closures of schools and nonessential businesses, and urged residents to keep six feet from others and stay home. Those early efforts, before the outbreak ballooned, positioned Boston and Massachusetts well, Scarpino said.

“Our risk from what’s happening in New York City is much lower now than if we were still doing business as usual here,” Scarpino said. “We just need people to take it seriously.”

It’s not surprising that New York has become a hotbed of the virus, Scarpino said, because it’s densely populated, home to nearly 20 million people, and a major hub for international and domestic travel.

The White House is asking New Yorkers to avoid nonessential travel and if they must leave the state, to self-quarantine at home for 14 days. Florida announced Monday it would require passengers on flights from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to isolate for two weeks after their arrival in the state.

People should consider travel to New York a “very high risk factor” for being exposed to the coronavirus, Scarpino said. He recommended people who have been to New York in the past two weeks physically distance themselves from others, particularly older people and those with medical conditions, as much as possible.

Even if it were possible, it would likely not make a big dent in Massachusetts’ epidemic to restrict New Yorkers from the state, Scarpino said. In Seattle, the cases that were linked to travel were dwarfed by the locally transmitted cases, he said.

Travel restrictions only work well in places with no local outbreaks, he said.

“One unfortunate part of our low rates of testing” in the United States, he said, “is that we don’t know if there are no cases somewhere because there are actually no cases, or if there are no cases because they’re just not testing.”

In a press briefing Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the caseload there is rising quickly and the number of patients needing hospitalization is greater than anticipated.

“We’re still on the way up the mountain,” he said, noting that the state’s cases are doubling every three to four days.

Boston is not alone in its close ties with New York City, said Robert Puentes, president and CEO of the Eno Center for Transportation, a non-profit think tank. The New York City region is part of trade and travel networks that stretch across the country and the world.

“Clearly there is a connection between Boston and New York, but I’m not sure it’s greater than ... with any other of the places with whom it has global trading connections,” Puentes said.

Chris Dempsey, the former assistant Massachusetts secretary of transportation, said it helps that the governors of both states are taking the crisis seriously. Many of the buses, trains, planes, cars, and trucks that normally shuttle between the two places constantly are now parked.

“Certainly the travel between those two places now is a small fraction of what it would have been,” he said.

Dempsey said it is important to remember that while the proximity and density of the two metro areas now might seem scary, in good times that is one of the greatest assets of both places.

“Maybe in times like this we’re thinking we’d rather be Omaha or Kansas City, but in any normal time we would much rather be Greater Boston or New York City,” said Dempsey, who now runs Transportation for Massachusetts, an organization that aims to improve transportation in the state.

Cuomo reflected on that point in his briefing, saying physical closeness of New York is what makes the state special, though it’s also what’s driving the outbreak.

“Your greatest weakness is also your greatest strength,” he said. “That is what New York is.”

