In Massachusetts, claims rose by almost 140,546 to 147,995 on an unadjusted basis. The previous high was more than 34,000 at the end of 1991, based on data back to 1986.

US first-time unemployment claims soared by more than 3 million to a seasonally 3.28 million for the week ended March 21, the Labor Department said Thursday. That shattered the previous weekly peak of 695,000, reached in October 1982 according to data going back to 1967

Americans filed for unemployment pay in historic numbers last week, as coronavirus shutdown orders from Boston to Chicago to San Francisco triggered a tsunami of layoffs that is expected to swell the jobless ranks to levels not seen in nearly 40 years.

The surge was as staggering as it was inevitable, after COVID-19 fears and stay-at-home directives devastated the travel, leisure, entertainment, and retail industries. Airlines have cut their flight schedules dramatically, hotels are nearly empty, malls and movie theaters are closed, and bars and restaurants have been restricted to takeout business only.

National claims had averaged about 212,000a week this year, until a spike two weeks ago The Massachusetts average had been 6,685

But In a matter of weeks, the coronavirus crisis has ignited a two-front war: one against the spread of the deadly virus, the other to prevent an economic collapse. With thousands of businesses closing or operating with skeletal staff, the country’s first recession since 2007-2009 is virtually unavoidable, economists say. Investors saving for college tuition or retirement have watched stock prices plunge from record highs reached just last month amid wild market swings.

Seeking to cushion the blow, the Senate Wednesday night passed a $2 trillion rescue package that includes a $280 billion boost to unemployment benefits. The bill would give laid off employees — including self-employed, part-time and gig workers — $600 a week on top of their state benefits for four months. It would also extend benefits for 13 weeks beyond state limits.

In Massachusetts, eligible recipients get about 50 percent of their average weekly wage, up to the current maximum of $823 per week, for up to 26 weeks.

Even with the stimulus package, which the House said it would take up Friday, job losses are projected to grow to 14 million by the summer, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive think tank. In Massachusetts, job losses could total about 335,000, which represents about 10 percent of total private sector employment, according to the institute.

“We will absolutely see job losses across sectors,” said Julia Wolfe, state economic analyst at the Economic Policy Institute. “This is going to be very broad-based.”

In March, the US unemployment rate stood at 3.5 percent, a level not seen since 1969.

Analysts project that unemployment could meet or exceed the post-World War II high of 10.8 percent in 1982,cq at the tail end of the recession caused when the Federal Reserve, under chairman Paul Volcker,cq drove up interest rates to break the back of spiraling price inflation.

Hotels and restaurants dominated the first wave of COVID-19 induced reductions last week, according to state filings. They included 500 job cuts at Boston Park Plaza, 139 at Grill 23 & Bar, 142 at Wagamama noodle chain, and 90 at Post 390 restaurant.all

Among those who got pink slips last week was Wayne Steed, a 32-year-oldcook at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel. Over the past month, as the pandemic spread and businesses cut back travel, the hotel emptied out amid a flurry of cancellations.

Steed said he was “surprised but not shocked” to get laid off, even though the hotel was nearly fully booked recently.

The father of three said he filed for unemployment benefits and has been approved.

“We are fortunate to have a union,” said Steed who is a member of Unite Here Local 26. “I am confident I will get my job back and things will get back to normal.”

The virus has shuttered the state’s unemployment walk-in centers and sent people to file claims online. While other states have reported their unemployment websites crashing, that has not happened in Massachusetts. The state said that it has received about twice as many new unemployment claims in the last week as it did during the worst month of the Great Recession.

Still, there have been complaints to the attorney general’s office about the need for more telephone lines and help for workers with limited English proficiency.

“The demand is incredible,” Attorney General Maura Healey said in an interview last week. “We have a hotline that is overwhelmed and swamped with calls and voice mails with people who are unable to access the Division of Unemployment Assistance … That’s a huge problem.”

The state is ramping up its unemployment office, redeploying about 300 employees to help with the torrent of claims. The state is also exploring the possibility of contracting with a remote call center so every claimant gets a return call.

In recent days, the unemployment office has conducted daily virtual town halls in both English and Spanish, attended by some 30,000 people.

In a statement, the Department of Unemployment Assistance said it will continue to work with business, labor, and nonprofit partners to come up with innovative solutions “to meet this surge in demand until every single person who is eligible for unemployment gets the financial assistance they need at this difficult time.”

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report





Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd. Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @leung.