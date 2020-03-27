Crews began attacking a blaze that consumed several abandoned barracks at 223 Shea Memorial Drive at about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, firefighters said. The buildings are on the same site as the Union Point development, which has 4,000 residential units, according to Weymouth’s official website.

A 2-alarm fire that broke out at a former Naval Air Station in Weymouth Thursday night is being investigated as suspicious, officials said.

Firefighters “may be putting out hot spots for a while," Jennifer Mieth, spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office, said Friday morning.

“The joint investigation by Weymouth Fire, Weymouth Police, and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal is already underway,” Mieth said. “At this time, the fire is considered suspicious as the building was abandoned military housing with no occupants or utilities.”

The barracks once housed military members stationed at the Naval Air Station South Weymouth, which was an operational U.S. Navy airfield from 1942 to 1997, according to the city’s website. For the past several years, the sprawling site has been undergoing redevelopment.

