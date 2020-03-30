The team had announced March 19 that Sale would require the procedure . However, scheduling the operation proved challenging for a number of reasons , including limitations on elective surgeries by many states in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Sox lefthander Chris Sale underwent Tommy John surgery Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced. A normal timetable for recovery would be 14-15 months.

Among the doctors who have stopped performing Tommy John procedures in response to the pandemic is Dr. James Andrews. An Andrews Institute spokesperson said Monday that the institute had suspended elective procedures, including Tommy John.

Sale went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA last year before getting shut down in August with what the team said was inflammation in his elbow. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection from Andrews and was told to rest.

Sale had a normal offseason buildup but suffered a setback when he threw live batting practice in spring training at the start of March. While Andrews and ElAttrache diagnosed Sale with a flexor tendon strain and did not recommend Tommy John surgery at that time, all parties recognized the possibility that elbow surgery might be the eventual outcome.

And when Sale started throwing in mid March, he immediately felt discomfort in his elbow that made the need for surgery obvious.

Sale turned 31 Monday.

