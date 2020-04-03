GameStop has closed all its stores in Massachusetts, after instructing employees last week to wrap their hands in plastic bags and give customers their orders through a crack in the door.

The business does not provide an essential service and is not allowed to offer curbside pickup during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the state, which ordered all nonessential businesses to shut down as of March 24. And yet GameStop continued operating, allowing customers who couldn’t make online orders to pay for and pick up games at the door.

If there were no gloves, employees were instructed via e-mail to “lightly (you want to be able to get it off easily) tape a Game Stop plastic bag over your hand and arm. Do not open the door all the way — keep the glass between you and the guest’s face — just reach out your arm.”