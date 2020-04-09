Glamping near Acadia, dreaming of Antarctica

Time to start planning for your future glamping adventure in Maine. Under Canvas plans to open a new luxury camp near Acadia National Park this summer, bringing swanky safari-style accommodations and high-end adventure offerings to guests. Under Canvas Acadia will have 75 tents situated on 100 acres with access to more than 1,200 feet of coastline — all within a 35-minute drive from the national park. Tents will have plush king-size beds with luxury linens, ensuite bathrooms with flush toilets and running hot water, USB charging stations, a wood-burning stove, and a private deck. Some tents will even have a window above the bed for stargazing. The camp will also offer daily housekeeping, onsite breakfasts and dinners, an adventure concierge, and complimentary activities, such as lobster bakes, paddle boarding, kayaking, and lawn games. Rates start at $209 nightly. www.undercanvas.com.

Travel to Antarctica on a new hybrid electric polar vessel and visit an island that’s had less foot traffic than the moon. PONANT has unveiled five new Antarctic itineraries for 2021 that include tethered hot-air balloon rides above the continent, opportunities to join environmental research expeditions, a chance to explore the Ross Sea (home to the continent’s most extreme weather) and the little-explored Bellingshausen Sea (home to rarely observed colonies of emperor penguins), and a special visit to the aforementioned Peter I Island, which has seen fewer visitors than the moon. Trips range from 11 to 24 nights and include accommodations, all scheduled excursions and activities, all meals, an open bar, unlimited Internet, and port taxes. Other itineraries explore the Weddell Sea (much of which is covered by a layer of thick densely packed ice) and Larsen Ice Shelf (a colossal ice barrier that generates impressive icebergs). Rates start at $13,960 per person. 844-747-2873, www.ponant.com.

Kentucky’s big fall rock festival

Metallica and other top bands will headline what’s billed as the “largest rock festival in America” in Louisville, Ky., this fall. The Louder Than Life festival has added a fourth day and now runs Sept. 17-20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. A list of other performing artists will be announced soon (sign up on the website for updates). Reserve a four-day festival pass now for $1 and then make four installments between May and August to cover the remaining amount. Four-day passes range from $249.50 for general admission to $1,329 for “top shelf VIP admission,” which includes Access to a front-of-stage viewing area, a shaded viewing deck, and an air-conditioned tent with live audio and video streams of the stages; an open bar and complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a massage station, free use of lockers with cellphone chargers, and more. www.louderthanlifefestival.com.

Crushable hats that can rebound

Heading out on a wilderness adventure, far from the madding crowd? Stuff one of Headsweats new crushable hats in your back pocket or backpack, knowing it will bounce back to shape as soon as you need it. The new Super Crush Visor and Crusher Hat are made with Headsweats’s proprietary Eventure technology, with a moisture-wicking terry sweatband under the bill, a woven fabric in front, and a polyester mesh on the sides so they breathe well during activities and wick moisture away from your head to keep you cooler. What’s most impressive: These machine-washable products have “rebound foam” bills that spring back to shape even after they’re folded up or rolled into a ball and tucked away. Headsweats’s new trucker-style TruckAir hat also offers excellent ventilation, comes with the Eventure woven fabric, and rebounds into its original shape after packing. Both the TruckAir (with its adjustable snap closure) and the Crusher Hat (with its adjustable buckle) have a ponytail opening. $21-23 crusher hat and visor, $26 TruckAir. 877-427-9328, www.headsweats.com.

A stylish bike bag

You don’t always need a hefty backpack or messenger bag for your around-town outings — just something to hold your house keys, a phone, a snack, and a small book. Po Campo’s Kinga Handlebar Bag 2 works as a small handlebar bag yet doubles as a cute shoulder bag off the bike. It comes with two stowable handlebar straps that let you attach the bag to virtually any type of handlebars: drop bars, aerobars, flat bars, riser bars, bullhorns, cruisers, butterfly bars, and even banana bars. The straps slip around your handlebars and Velcro into place, then tuck into a back pocket when not in use. The bag, which measures 9 inches by 5 inches by 3½ inches and holds up to 15 pounds, comes with an adjustable shoulder strap that stows in a pocket while biking and lets you carry the Kinga on your shoulder when you’re not biking. It has a handy zippered pocket on the front for accessing your phone and a main compartment with a zippered pocket and two small pouches for organizing items. The water-resistant bag also comes with a built-in rain cover and has reflective strips for nighttime visibility. $49.99. www.pocampo.com.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.