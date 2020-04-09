Boston Marathon daffodils donated to local healthcare workers

Hydrangeas, tulips, pansies, and daffodils will be placed outside the hospital by several workers from Cityscapes, the Boston-based floral company behind the gesture. Cityscapes owner Jan Goodman came up with the idea to support healthcare workers in the way she knows best — with flowers.

About 1,000 spring flowers, some of which were going to line the route of the 2020 Boston Marathon, will be arranged in a heart outside Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and given to healthcare workers on their way home from long shifts at the hospital Friday morning.

Daffodils from Cityscapes, a Boston-based floral company that is donating flowers to local healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Plants make people happy, and if we can bring a smile to their faces after a 12-hour shift, let’s do it,” Goodman said.

A song called “Give A Little Plant,” set to the tune of Supertramp’s 1977 hit “Give A Little Bit,” will play from a Cityscapes truck as the healthcare workers trickle out from the hospital and take their flowers.

Many of the yellow daffodils used in the heart were supposed to line the route of the Boston Marathon on April 20. The group Marathon Daffodils has placed about 100,000 of these flowers along the race’s route every year since the fall of 2013, following the Boston Marathon bombings in April 2013. Three people were killed and more than 260 were hurt in the blasts.

This year’s marathon was postponed to September 14 due to the spread of COVID-19. Diane Valle, the organization’s president, said images of marathon daffodils will be sent to the group’s donors and supporters to print out and hang in their windows. This way, people can still create a type of Marathon daffodil garden during the crisis.

The organization is also donating its flowers to local hospitals. Valle said whatever daffodils are leftover will be planted in the fall along the race’s route so that they come up in time for the 2021 Boston Marathon.

“We want to help everyone remember how resilient Boston is and that we’ll get through this together,” Valle said.

Goodman said Cityscapes has helped place daffodils along the route since the effort started. She said many other flower orders for events and businesses have been canceled, leaving Cityscapes and other florists with large stocks of spring flowers that won’t be used anytime soon.

“It breaks my heart to throw any plant out," Goodman said. "This way we can use them with that Boston Strong mentality.”

Berry’s Greenhouses Inc. in Medway and Trillium Floral in Ontario, Canada donated flowers for Cityscapes to give to healthcare workers. Cityscapes workers will sanitize each flower pot before setting them down outside Beth Israel Friday and only one employee will be allowed inside the flower trucks at a time, Goodman said.

“We’re being as careful as possible and staying distant, but we’re still going to be there for [these healthcare workers],” Goodman said.

Goodman hopes to gift thousands of more flowers to workers at other local hospitals, first responders, and others who are on the front lines of the pandemic. She started “#givealittleplant” to encourage people across the country to join her in this mission.

“I don’t want people to wallow in how bad this is," Goodman said. “I want them think about what they can do to make a difference.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.