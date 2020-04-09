Hoverboard sparks 2-alarm house fire in Andover

Fire investigators determined that the blaze was caused by a hoverboard, a self-balancing scooter, which malfunctioned, officials said.

The fire broke out at a two-family-home at 10 Temple Place at about 3:40 p.m. Heavy flames and smoke was visible when firefighters arrived, Andover police said in a press release.

A hoverboard charging on the first floor of an Andover home sparked a 2-alarm fire Thursday that displaced five residents, officials said.

Hoverboards run on lithium-ion batteries that can overheat. They were linked to several fires in 2016, when the boards first became popular. The devices now must comply with national safety standards, officials said.

“Only charge a hoverboard when you are there to watch it and do not charge unattended, especially overnight,” Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said in a statement "Overcharging can cause a fire.”

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said people should make sure hoverboards meet safety standards.

““It is important to purchase a hoverboard that has been approved by an independent testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratory,” Ostroskey said.

Three residents from the unit where the fire started and two residents from an adjacent unit safely evacuated from the house, according to the release. No injuries were reported.

All five residents were displaced will be staying with friends and family, according to the release. Multiple fire departments responded to assist, including Lawrence, Tewksbury and North Andover.

The fire cased an estimated $325,000 in damages, officials said.

