A new warning: Vaping and smoking may increase risk that COVID-19 will hit you hard

And the hand-to-mouth contact common during smoking and vaping could lead to faster spread of the virus, the advisory says.

In an advisory sent Thursday to medical professionals, educators, and parent and advocacy groups, Healey and Mass. General assert that smoking and vaping damage the lungs and weaken the immune system, putting people at greater risk of needing hospitalization and advanced life support if they become infected.

Attorney General Maura Healey and Massachusetts General Hospital are warning that smoking and vaping may increase the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

“We know smoking and vaping may put people at higher risk,” Healey said. “We wanted to get the word out and to make sure people understood that.”

With children sequestered at home, Healey said, many parents are learning for the first time that their children are vaping, either because they discover vaping products or their children go into nicotine withdrawal.

“Even when you’re not in a global health pandemic, I tell my patients to stop smoking and vaping,” said said Dr. Jonathan Winickoff, director of pediatric research at the Massachusetts General Hospital Tobacco Research and Treatment Center. “The pandemic makes it more urgent to quit.”

Research shows that smokers are more likely to need intensive care or to die if they become infected with the novel coronavirus, Winickoff said.

As for vaping, no studies link vaping with COVID-19, but earlier research into vaping’s effects on the lungs suggest that it could make a person vulnerable.

In both vaping and smoking, Winickoff said, tiny particles enter the lungs and paralyze the cilia, the hair-like protrusions on cells that clear the lungs of mucus before viruses and bacteria can attach. This makes a person more vulnerable to infections. Additionally, he said, other research shows that e-cigarettes impair the immune system, and the flavoring agents increase inflammation.

Vaping cannabis can also damage lung cells and, in animals, it has been shown to increase viral replication, Winickoff said.

“Clean air is what the lungs should be inhaling, especially during a global pandemic,” he said.

The advisory includes suggestions on how to quit, such as obtaining nicotine patches or gum, seeking coaching and support, and contacting the National Quit Line: 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

For Healey, the advisory continues a long history of anti-vaping efforts, which include suing JUUL Labs and other e-cigarette companies for marketing their products to young people and suing eight online e-cigarette retailers for illegally selling to Massachusetts consumers.





