From Gaga to Disney, musical benefits for all ages

Lady Gaga’s benefit special for health care workers during the coronavirus crisis, called “One World: Together at Home,” airs Saturday at 8 p.m. on NBC, ABC, CBS, and streamers including Amazon. Among the guests: Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong, John Legend, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Idris Elba, Keith Urban, and Paul McCartney.

In the meantime, ABC is airing a younger-skewing star-studded special Thursday night at 8. Called “The Disney Family Singalong,” it will feature artists — including Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Hudgens, and others from “High School Musical” — performing Disney songs. Who’s singing what? Here’s a partial list: “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” — Christina Aguilera; “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” — Michael Buble and Demi Lovato; “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” — Ariana Grande; “I Wan’na Be Like You” — Darren Criss; “How Far I’ll Go” — Auliʻi Cravalho; “I’ll Make a Man Out Of You” — Donny Osmond; “It’s a Small World” — John Stamos; "Let It Go” — Amber Riley; “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” — Josh Groban.