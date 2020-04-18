fb-pixel

Male injured in Jamaica Plain shooting

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated April 18, 2020, 25 minutes ago

A male victim has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Jamaica Plain Saturday evening, Boston police said.

Officers responded to the call of a person shot in the area of 65 Walden St. at 7:37 p.m. Saturday, said Officer James Kenneally, a police spokesman.

Police could not yet confirm the age of the victim.

Officers are actively investigating the incident, Kenneally said.

No arrests had been made as of 8: 15 p.m.

The shooting occurred just about two hours after a young girl, believed to be about 10-years-old, was critically injured when she was struck inside her Roxbury home by a stray bullet fired from a gun in a neighboring apartment.

This is a developing story.

