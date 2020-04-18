Male injured in Jamaica Plain shooting

A male victim has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Jamaica Plain Saturday evening, Boston police said.
Officers responded to the call of a person shot in the area of 65 Walden St. at 7:37 p.m. Saturday, said Officer James Kenneally, a police spokesman.
Police could not yet confirm the age of the victim.
Officers are actively investigating the incident, Kenneally said.
No arrests had been made as of 8: 15 p.m.
The shooting occurred just about two hours after a young girl, believed to be about 10-years-old, was critically injured when she was struck inside her Roxbury home by a stray bullet fired from a gun in a neighboring apartment.
This is a developing story.
