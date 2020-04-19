Mass. hospital executive says he was questioned by FBI while buying equipment

“Protecting our caregivers is essential so that these talented professionals can safely provide compassionate care to our patients,” Artenstein wrote. “Yet we continue to be stymied by a lack of personal protective equipment, and the cavalry does not appear to be coming.”

Dr. Andrew W. Artenstein, who is chief physician executive at the system that includes Springfield’s Baystate Medical Center, described the maddening process of buying equipment in an account published in the New England Journal of Medicine .

A top physician at the Baystate Health medical system in Western Massachusetts says he was questioned by the FBI as he was buying badly needed personal protective equipment, offering a detailed glimpse into the difficulties faced by hospitals as they try to navigate supply shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Artenstein said the encounter with the federal agents was part of a quest for gear that “might have made for an entertaining tale at a cocktail party, had the success of our mission not been so critical.”

He wrote that he does not usually involve himself in Baystate’s supply chain operations, but he has stepped in to help the team handling procurement of protective gear because of the scale of the emergency. It has not been easy, Artenstein wrote,

“Deals, some bizarre and convoluted, and many involving large sums of money, have dissolved at the last minute when we were outbid or outmuscled, sometimes by the federal government,” Artenstein wrote.

Finally, a lead “from an acquaintance of a friend of a team member” came through: It looked as though Baystate would be able to buy a large shipment of respirators and face masks. They would cost more than five times what the organization would normally pay, he said, but it was a decent deal compared with what other sellers are now charging.

The supply team received samples to be sure they would fit properly, but Artenstein said he wanted to inspect the final shipment before buying it ― just to be sure. Four of his team members flew to the mid-Atlantic to receive the masks, and Artenstein followed by car to make the final call on whether to buy it.

“Two semi-trailer trucks, cleverly marked as food-service vehicles, met us at the warehouse,” Artenstein wrote. “When fully loaded, the trucks would take two distinct routes back to Massachusetts to minimize the chances that their contents would be detained or redirected.”

Just before the team arrived, Baystate learned that the shipment would include just a quarter of what they had ordered. But they decided to go anyway. After inspecting a few boxes, Artenstein said, he was ready to pull the trigger.

That’s when two FBI agents showed up, Artenstein said, and asked for assurances that “this shipment was not headed for resale or the black market.”

“The agents checked my credentials, and I tried to convince them that the shipment of PPE was bound for hospitals,” the article in the New England Journal of Medicine said. “After receiving my assurances and hearing about our health system’s urgent needs, the agents let the boxes of equipment be released and loaded into the trucks.”

He said that on the way back to Massachusetts, he was told that US Department of Homeland Security was still considering redirecting the shipment. A call to a congressional representative helped ensure that the supplies arrived in Massachusetts safely, the article said.

On Sunday, the office of US Representative Richard Neal, a Democrat whose district includes Springfield, confirmed that his office had been in touch with Artenstein to help clear the way for the shipment.

The FBI and Homeland Security could not immediately be reached to comment.

“Did I foresee, as a health-system leader working in a rich, highly developed country with state-of-the-art science and technology and incredible talent, that my organization would ever be faced with such a set of circumstances?” the article said. “Of course not.”

Artenstein’s account has highlighted for some the great lengths to which medical professionals are having to go to get their hands on basic protective gear.

State Senator Eric P. Lesser, a Longmeadow Democrat, wrote on Twitter that he was “grateful for this incredible work, but this should NOT be happening in the USA.”





