Fulbright program delayed amid coronavirus

The Fulbright US Student Program, which allows American scholars to conduct research and teach abroad, has delayed the start date of its 2020-21 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“No research or [English teaching assistant] awards will be permitted to begin before January 1, 2020,” wrote Daniel Kramer, director of the program, in a statement sent to award-winners Tuesday.

The news throws a wrench into the plans of students across the country. Erin McHugh, a Fulbright award recipient who is graduating next month from Boston College, hopes she’ll eventually be able to participate. In the meantime, she says, she has to find a job.