Replica of Bobby Orr statue is being raffled to benefit pandemic workers

The full-size bronze statue, commonly referred to as the “Flying Bobby," was unveiled 10 years ago and stands as the centerpiece fronting TD Garden’s new Hub on Causeway entrance.

The Boston Bruins Foundation announced Tuesday that it will raffle off a small replica of “The Goal" — the statue of Bobby Orr’s famous Stanley Cup-winning strike in 1970 — with proceeds earmarked for organizations that benefit first responders in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The replica, 18 inches by 18 inches, is one of only 11 in existence, according to the foundation, which already has committed $400,000 to COVID-19-related organizations.

In its media release, the foundation quoted Orr as saying, “Thank you to all the first responders, health care providers, and frontline workers that contribute to the daily battle against COVID-19.”

Orr also referred to the workers as “heroes,” the same term he used in a recent open letter lauding all workers at Massachusetts General Hospital, for their efforts throughout the pandemic.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at nhlalumniassociation.org/Fundraiser.

Sales will end May 8, two days prior to the 50th anniversary of the goal vs. the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the 1970 Cup Final. The goal ended Boston’s 29-year Cup drought.





