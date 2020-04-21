Patriots expected to trade retired Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers to reunite with Tom Brady

ESPN reported the Patriots will send the rights to Gronkowski, who retired after the 2018 season, and a seventh-round pick, in exchange for a fourth rounder.

The Patriots perennial Pro Bowl tight end is expected to be traded to the Buccaneers for a reunion with quarterback Tom Brady, according to a league source. The deal wasn’t expected to be finalized Tuesday, but the expectation is that it will be completed before Thursday’s draft.

Rob Gronkowski is on his way to Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski retired in March 2019 after nine seasons with New England.

Almost immediately, rumors began swirling of his possible return – something he hedged on but never fully declared was happening multiple times during the 2019 season.

Gronkowski has one year left on his contract at $10 million with the Patriots.

Appearing on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Monday, Gronkowski was asked about coming out of retirement.

“I’m feeling good right now. I’m happy where I’m at, and you just never know man. You just never know. You never know. I’m not totally done. I like to stay in shape."









