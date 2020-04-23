Where’s Bill Belichick during the NFL Draft? Nantucket

There, Belichick will be communicating with Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio and the scouting department, as the group decides what to do with the team’s 12 draft picks .

Belichick, along with longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday and puppy Nike , is stationed at his compound in 'Sconset , the village where the couple also spends much of the offseason.

Because the league is conducting the draft virtually, team personnel is required to work remotely from their respective homes. In a typical year, Belichick and his staff would be huddled in a war room at Gillette Stadium.

Advertisement

Earlier Thursday, the Patriots shared a photo of Belichick’s modest setup.

Belichick acknowledged the constraints instituted as a result of the coronavirus have forced him to become better acquainted with technology. He also credited the IT department with helping get the group up to speed.

“I get a little better every day — learn a new button or learn a new thing to click on and see what trick that does,” he said last week. “It’s been very, very educational as a first floor, maybe even the basement — I’ve lived below the first floor. It’s been interesting to get educated on different technologies.”



