American Repertory Theater, Harvard health researchers to collaborate on a path forward for theater

Left reeling by the COVID-19 pandemic, theaters all over the country are trying to figure out how they can safely reopen once authorities give them the green light to do so, given that large public gatherings are at the very heart of the theater experience.

In an attempt to bring science squarely into that equation, the American Repertory Theater and Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health announced Monday that they will collaborate on developing a “roadmap’’ that will utilize the ART itself as a case study.

Dr. Joseph Allen, assistant professor of exposure assessment science at the School of Public Health and director of the Healthy Buildings Program, said in a statement that the plan is to “draw on decades of research and practice on how to keep people safe as we consider how to effectively minimize the risk of disease transmission in ways that will allow theaters to continue their work.’’