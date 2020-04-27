Bruins forward David Krejci plans to play beyond next year

The term of David Krejci’s contract covers whatever is left of this suspended season and one more year after that.

Though the 46 days of silence since the NHL’s pause on March 12 have given him plenty of time to ponder his future, the veteran Bruins center said he has no plans to step away from the game when his current deal expires.

“I’m not planning on retiring, that’s for sure,” said Krejci, who turns 34 Tuesday, on a Zoom call with local reporters. “I want to play after that.”