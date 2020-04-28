Boston Pride select BU’s Sammy Davis as the first overall pick in the 2020 NWHL Draft

The Pride, which reached this year’s Isobel Cup Finals (which was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic), landed the top pick in the draft via a trade with Toronto. Boston sent its first-round selection (sixth overall), as well as their first-round and second-round picks in the 2021 draft for Tuesday’s first overall selection and Toronto’s fifth-round pick in the 2020 Draft.

Davis, a Pembroke native, won the 2019 Beanpot MVP and was named to the all-Hockey East team the past two seasons. Last year, she led the Terriers in goals (17), assists (24) and points (41) and completed her collegiate career with 142 points (66 goals, 76 assists).

“Sammy, first and foremost, has the character that we want to be a part of our team and be a part of our culture," said Pride GM Karilyn Pilch. “We made this move to hunt down a big-time performer. We’re very excited with the pick.”

“Being selected first overall is a great reminder of how hard Sammy has worked and the talent that she brings to the game,” said BU women’s hockey coach Brian Durocher. “Her work ethic, off-ice effort, and consistent preparation has been on display throughout her time at Boston University."

With its second pick of the night — the last choice of the second round — Boston drafted forward Tereza Vanisova out of Maine. Vanisova led the Black Bears in goals (17) last season and was second on the team in total points (24).

Other locals selected included Northeastern’s Cody Cross (ninth overall to Buffalo), Boston College’s Delaney Belinskas (10th overall to the Metropolitan Riveters of New Jersey).

The final three rounds of the 2020 NWHL Draft will take place Wednesday.

