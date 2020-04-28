MLB updates policies on refunded tickets; Red Sox expected to release details Wednesday

The last of the 13 games scheduled to be played at Fenway Park this month is set for this Thursday. All 13 games have been postponed indefinitely.

A new directive issued by Major League Baseball this week allows teams the discretion to issue refunds on certain games that have technically only been “postponed” because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a baseball source.

Red Sox fans wondering if and when they will get refunds to postponed games at Fenway Park this season should start to get answers Wednesday.

The vast majority of season-ticket and individual game-holders to any of those 13 games, or the other 68 scheduled for this season, have been unable to get their money back, with the exception of hardship cases where the ticket-holder has contacted the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are expected to announce details of their refund decision Wednesday.

A postponed game is the equivalent of a rainout, meaning that in a normal season it would be rescheduled at a later date and ticket-holders could either attend the game at that later date or get a refund.

The 2020 season is anything but a normal season.

MLB is still committed to playing as many games as possible, but a full slate is unthinkable. Even if MLB could return by, say, early July, there is no guarantee that Red Sox games would be played in Boston and that even if they were, that the ballpark would be allowed to hold anywhere near its 37,000-plus capacity given social-distancing concerns.

