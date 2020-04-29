Nine Mother’s Day gift ideas from New England boutiques

Floral pitcher by Francoise Han, $64 at 13Forest Gallery, 167A Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, 781-641-3333, 13forest.com

Here are nine great gift ideas for Mother’s Day that you can order online from New England boutiques.

Apricot and Green Couture arrangement by Bloom Couture Floral Studio, from $85 at bloomnation.com

Wildflowers jigsaw puzzle by Cavallini, $18.50 at Daytrip Society, 4 Dock Square, Kennebunkport, Maine, 207-967-4440, daytripsociety.com

Ruthie ruffle short PJ set by Eberjey, $120 at Forty Winks, 56 John F. Kennedy Street, Cambridge, 617-492-9100, shopfortywinks.com

Rosé truffles, $19.95 for box of four at Hilliards Chocolates, 316 Main Street, North Easton, 508-238-6231, and other locations, hilliardscandy.com

Mother’s Floral Little Helper mask and scrunchie, $30 at holidayboutique.net

Luxembourg rocking chair by Fermob, $1,182 at Lekker Home, 38 Wareham Street, Boston, 617-737-7307, lekkerhome.com

Garden Starter’s Care Pack, $85 at One Mercantile, 8 Castle Street, Great Barrington, 413-528-1718, sett.onemercantile.com

Buddha Wood 16.9-ounce hand balm by Leif, $59 at Pod, 35 Sacramento Street, Cambridge, 617-576-1600, shop-pod.com

Editor’s Note: Retail shops are closed; shipping times will vary. The Boston Globe may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our affiliate partnerships with retailers.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.