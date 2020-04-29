fb-pixel
Style Watch

Nine Mother’s Day gift ideas from New England boutiques

Support someone you love, and local businesses, with these gift ideas with a spring spin.

By Marni Elyse Katz Globe Correspondent,Updated April 29, 2020, an hour ago
Here are nine great gift ideas for Mother’s Day that you can order online from New England boutiques.

Floral pitcher by Francoise Han, $64 at 13Forest Gallery, 167A Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, 781-641-3333, 13forest.com

Apricot and Green Couture arrangement by Bloom Couture Floral Studio, from $85 at bloomnation.com

Wildflowers jigsaw puzzle by Cavallini, $18.50 at Daytrip Society, 4 Dock Square, Kennebunkport, Maine, 207-967-4440, daytripsociety.com

Ruthie ruffle short PJ set by Eberjey, $120 at Forty Winks, 56 John F. Kennedy Street, Cambridge, 617-492-9100, shopfortywinks.com

Rosé truffles, $19.95 for box of four at Hilliards Chocolates, 316 Main Street, North Easton, 508-238-6231, and other locations, hilliardscandy.com

Mother’s Floral Little Helper mask and scrunchie, $30 at holidayboutique.net

Luxembourg rocking chair by Fermob, $1,182 at Lekker Home, 38 Wareham Street, Boston, 617-737-7307, lekkerhome.com

Garden Starter’s Care Pack, $85 at One Mercantile, 8 Castle Street, Great Barrington, 413-528-1718, sett.onemercantile.com

Buddha Wood 16.9-ounce hand balm by Leif, $59 at Pod, 35 Sacramento Street, Cambridge, 617-576-1600, shop-pod.com

______________

Editor’s Note: Retail shops are closed; shipping times will vary. The Boston Globe may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our affiliate partnerships with retailers.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.