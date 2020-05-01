MLS will allow voluntary player workouts at team fields beginning next week

It’s unclear if the New England Revolution, whose facility is located at Patriot Place in Foxborough, will allow its players to the facility for workouts. Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker extended the state’s stay-at-home order through mid-May earlier this week.

Individual workouts must be conducted on outdoor fields and access to locker rooms, team gyms, and training rooms is prohibited unless a player is receiving treatment or rehabilitating an injury.

The MLS announced on Friday that players may conduct individual outdoor workouts at team facilities beginning Wednesday.

MLS suspended the season because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, closing all team facilities but asking players to remain in market with their teams. The league-wide moratorium on group and team training remains in effect through May 15. Before the shutdown, the Revolution were 0-1-1.

Prior to conducting workouts, MLS teams must submit a plan detailing the implementation of health and safety protocols.

The protocols include identifying and limiting facility access to essential staff and sanitizing all spaces between each workout. Players must complete temperature checks and health screenings prior to each workout, as well as use personal protective equipment and wash their hands when going from parking lots to the field.

Staff will be required to use PPE — masks and gloves — at all times. Staff must also maintain a distance of 10 feet from players at all times.

Practice fields can be divided into four quadrants, allowing multiple players to train, but only under guidelines that restrict contact and ensure social distancing.

The next phase would be small group workouts, but there is no timetable for that because of the fluid situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and the policies in different communities.

But the move is a first step toward a return for MLS. NASCAR is bringing back live racing at Darlington Raceway on May 17 without fans in attendance. UFC will host the first of three shows without fans in Jacksonville, Florida, starting on May 9.

Teams must also have emergency plans in place for any coronavirus-related issues that might come up, including players who become ill.

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GregLevinsky.