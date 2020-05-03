Love Letters presents Taking Care: pandemic help from mental health professionals

Below are episodes of Taking Care, which feature interviews with experts who have a range of specialities. These videos don’t replace one-on-one diagnostic therapy, of course, but they’re a start. You can sign up for the next session — and submit your own questions — here .

At Love Letters, we want to help you however we can, and one way is to give you access to mental health professionals who have advice about how to cope with the new normal.

We’re all in this together, but we’re experiencing it very differently.

Episode 5 features Bob Linscott, assistant director at the LGBT Aging Project at The Fenway Institute in Boston. Linscott, who has also taught meditation and mindfulness for more than 20 years, talks about how older adults are experiencing quarantine, and how younger people can support them. He explains what it means to be mindful right now, and how the body and mind connect about stress. This video includes a live meditation activity.

Episode 5 features Bob Linscott, assistant director at the LGBT Aging Project at The Fenway Institute in Boston.





Episode 4 features wisdom from psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb, author of “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone.” She talks about self-care, what therapists are experiencing right now, and how to support friends and family when everyone’s stressed at the same time.

Episode 4 features wisdom from psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb, author of "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone."





Episode 3 features Ellen Braaten, co-director of the Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at MGH. Braaten answers questions about how kids understand and process the pandemic, and how parents can help.

Episode 3 features Ellen Braaten, co-director of the Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at MGH.





Episode 2 features superhero clinical psychologist Drea Letamendi, who’s an expert on psychology and pop culture and how we can practice healthy escapism. Letamendi talks about rules for screen time, the benefits of a good TV show (even for kids), and what we can learn from Batman, in general.

Episode 2 features superhero clinical psychologist Drea Letamendi, who's an expert on psychology and pop culture and how we can practice healthy escapism.





Episode 1 features Monica O’Neal, a Boston-based, Harvard-trained clinical psychologist who was interviewed during the early days of social distancing. She spoke about anxiety, relationship stress, and the problem with “toxic positivity.” Catch O’Neal on the new Bravo show “Camp Getaway” on May 4!

Episode 1 features Monica O'Neal, a Boston-based, Harvard-trained clinical psychologist who was interviewed during the early days of social distancing.














