Public Garden’s Duckling Day will be held online amid coronavirus concerns

The broadcast runs for about 20 minutes, and it will feature a personal message from Mayor Martin J. Walsh and a video from Duckling Days past. WCVB-5 anchor Rhondella Richardson will do a live reading of Robert McCloskey’s “Make Way for Ducklings.”

Duckling Day will be held on the organization’s Facebook page May 10 starting at 12 p.m., the Friends of the Public Garden said in a statement Monday.

Boston’s Public Garden will move its annual “Duckling Day” Mother’s Day event online this year, as organizers seek to maintain some of the spirit of the kid-friendly gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the cancellation or postponement of so many other traditions.

Advertisement

On most years, hundreds of people dress up like characters in the book on Duckling Day to celebrate the classic children’s story with a parade, crafts, and circus games.

“We know many families were excited and ready to join us for a wonderful event,” the Friends of the Public Garden said in a statement. “We are very disappointed we won’t see all of them in their Duckling Day gear!”

Friends of the Public Garden is an organization that advocates for the care and development of the Public Garden, the Boston Common, and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

Those who have already registered for the event will be given refunds, according to the organization’s website.

Community members are also encouraged to send photos of their favorite ducklings to info@friendsofthepublicgarden.org with the subject “Duckling Day”.

The next Duckling Day will be held on May 9, 2021.