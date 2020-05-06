Bobby Orr reflects on the Bruins’ 1970 championship — and a misbehaving cat

There might have been more artifacts if not for a long-lost feline, the name and breed of which remain a mystery.

Bobby Orr still has the puck that went in the net on May 10, 1970, to win the Stanley Cup for the Bruins, and the stick that sent it across the line. That memorabilia is at his home and in a museum in his hometown of Parry Sound, Ontario.

“I had all my equipment,” Orr recalled. “When I came back from Chicago [in 1978], I threw my duffel bag in the basement. We had a babysitter with us, and she had a cat.”

One day, Orr asked his wife, Peggy, to grab his bag of gear so he could play in an old-timer’s game.

“The cat had been using it as a litter box,” Orr recalled. “Equipment, all gone.”

Orr, speaking to a small group of Boston reporters on the phone Wednesday morning, shared more memories of the 1970 Stanley Cup team.

Now 72, he is at his winter home in Jupiter, Fla. He and Peggy live near one of their two sons, Brent. Orr had two knee surgeries, plus procedures on a hip and a shoulder, in the last 18 months, but he said he is well.

“It’s pretty quiet down here,” he said. “We get outside, hit a couple golf balls, walk around the neighbohood. It’s going to be a pretty quiet Mother’s Day. To all the mothers out there, Happy Mother’s Day.”

During the call, Orr paid tribute to several people associated with the Bruins who are no longer with us: former teammates Gary Doak (“my roommate”), Ace Bailey, Pie McKenzie, Teddy Green, and Billy Speer, trainer John “Frosty” Forristall, general manager Milt Schmidt, owner Weston Adams, coach Tom Johnson, and journalist Russ Conway.

He shared hockey memories galore. Like this: When he flew across Glenn Hall’s crease 50 years ago, was it the power of Noel Picard’s stick lifting him up or was it Orr celebrating?

“Both,” he said. “He did lift me. But I saw it go in and I was also jumping with joy.”

That era was so special to so many here. Was it as special for him?

“Absolutely,” he said. “I think we had a very strong bond with the guys. Our guys were out everywhere. Fans weren’t nervous to walk up to them, approach them. We were doing clinics and so forth.

"It was a very special time for all of us. We were in a position to realize a dream. I don’t think we had many on the team that had won a Cup. It was very special for everyone.”

How much is he missing hockey? As much as you’d think. Before the coronavirus shutdown, he was preparing to return to Boston and enjoy a long Bruins postseason run.

The impetus for the call, of course, was the 50th anniversary of his goal and that Stanley Cup championship, but Orr took a larger perspective.

“We’re celebrating a sporting event,” he said. “I think it’s a good time to celebrate and thank all the front-line workers, first responders, all the different organizations that are health-care providers. They’re saving lives and comforting so many people.

“We played a game. They call us heroes. I don’t think so. We owe them so much.”

On that note, Orr revealed a surprise during the call. The Bruins Foundation had already announced that it is raffling off a replica of the Orr statue “The Goal,” with proceeds going to organizations that benefit first responders in the battle against the pandemic; but not only will Orr place a call to the party of the winner’s choice on Mother’s Day, he also plans to visit the winner in person once it is appropriate to do so.

