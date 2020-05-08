Now you can tour Newport mansions from your couch

By now, we’ve all peeked into sprawling celebrity-owned palaces thanks to virtual TV specials and Instagram livestreams. Now the team that maintains Newport Mansions in Rhode Island is inviting housebound visitors to snoop around its own lavish properties.

Launched this week, a series of online tours explore the nooks and crannies of five Gilded Age houses. Each tour is 3-D, self-guided, and available free of charge (though donations are accepted via newportmansions.org). “Everybody has been through a Newport Mansion,” Preservation Society of Newport County CEO Trudy Coxe said in a statement. "But it gives you the opportunity, on a room-by-room basis, to zoom in on an object you might not have noticed.”