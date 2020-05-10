Brookline furloughs 95 more town employees

Most of the 95 furloughs announced last week were part time library workers and school crossing guards. Full-time positions were in the police department’s parking enforcement program. Recreation staff was also affected, the town said in a statement.

Brookline has furloughed a second round of town employees, bringing the total number to nearly 200 due to the COVID-19 crisis, officials said.

"We will constantly be re-evaluating the ways in which we can adapt town services and incorporate the people who have been affected by furloughs," Brookline Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said in a statement.

"The unfortunate reality, however, is that there are no children walking to school that need help across the street. Libraries, the Senior Center and the Soule Pre-School are all closed, and recreation activities are cancelled, meaning the people who make these programs and services run are unable to fulfill their traditional roles.”

The town's recreation department and senior center underwent furloughs in March. In all, 196 Brookline employees are now furloughed.

The second round impacts “mainly part-time employees ... whose facilities, services or programs have been curtailed by COVID-19, including some that are funded through participation fees,” according to a statement.

Furloughed employees are guaranteed the chance to resume their jobs, "if and when circumstances allow them to," the town's statement said.

Employees enrolled in the town's health insurance have the option to remain enrolled while furloughed. The town will continue to pay its portion of benefit costs for these employees, according to the statement.

Furloughed employees are immediately eligible for unemployment compensation. Since March 15, more than 962,200 claims for unemployment have been filed with the state, according to data from the Baker administration released Thursday.

