‘Parade,’ ‘The Stone’ each grab three Elliot Norton awards in a virtual ceremony

This is the 38th year the Boston Theater Critics Association has given out the prizes honoring the best in Boston theater. Typically, eligibility for the awards runs to the end March, but because of the coronavirus outbreak, Boston theaters had to shut down productions earlier that month.

The top shows were Moonbox Productions’ “Parade” and Arlekin Players Theatre’s “The Stone,” with three awards each, followed by the Nora’s “Cloud 9,” ArtsEmerson’s “Detroit Red,” the American Repertory Theater’s “Moby-Dick,” and the Huntington Theatre Company’s “The Purists,” each with two.

Despite a theater season that was shortened by nearly a month and no live event to celebrate the winners, productions from 13 theater companies were honored with Elliot Norton awards in a virtual ceremony Monday night.

“Parade” was named the outstanding musical production; it also won for outstanding musical direction (Catherine Stornetta) and outstanding musical performance by an actor (Aaron Patterson). Outstanding musical performance by an actress went to Katrina Z Pavao in Lyric Stage Company of Boston’s “Little Shop of Horrors.” Ilyse Robbins won the award for outstanding choreography for Greater Boston Stage Company’s “Swan Lake in Blue.”

In the large-theater division, “The Purists” won for outstanding production and outstanding actress (Analisa Velez). “Moby-Dick” took the prize for outstanding director (Rachel Chavkin) and outstanding design. The outstanding actor was Eric Berryman in “Detroit Red”; outstanding ensemble went to the Huntington’s “Sweat.”

In the midsize-theater division, “Cloud 9” won for outstanding production and outstanding director (Lee Mikeska Gardner). Outstanding actor was Kadahj Bennett for his performance in SpeakEasy Stage Company and the Front Porch Arts Collective’s “Pass Over”; Paula Plum was named outstanding actress for SpeakEasy’s “The Children.” Outstanding ensemble went to Underground Railway at Central Square Theater and the Front Porch Arts Collective’s “Black Odyssey Boston.” Outstanding design went to Underground Railway’s “Vanity Fair.”

In the small- or fringe-theater division, “The Stone” won for outstanding production, outstanding director (Igor Golyak), and outstanding actress (Darya Denisova). The outstanding actor was Nael Nacer in Israeli Stage’s “The Return.” Outstanding ensemble went to Apollinaire Theatre Company’s “The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart”; the outstanding design winner was Arlekin’s “The Seagull.”

Will Power took the outstanding new script award for “Detroit Red.” The outstanding solo performance was given by Billy Meleady in Boston Playwrights’ Theatre’s “The Smuggler.”

The outstanding visiting musical production was David Byrne’s “American Utopia,” which Ambassador Theatre Group presented at the Emerson Colonial Theatre; the outstanding visiting non-musical production was “Indecent,” hosted by the Huntington. Cited for outstanding visiting musical performance was Ben Levi Ross in Broadway in Boston’s “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Citizens Bank Opera House. And outstanding visiting musical ensemble went to the ART’s presentation of “Six” at the Loeb Drama Center.

This year’s Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence was given to the late actor Johnny Lee Davenport, who died Feb. 2. Over his career Davenport received five Elliot Norton Award nominations and won twice. A citation was presented to “Shear Madness,” the popular audience-participation whodunit that opened at the Charles Playhouse in January 1980 and whose Boston incarnation closed this season after a 40-year run and more than 12,000 performances.

