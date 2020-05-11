Fire tears through Essex Seafood after restaurant completes Mother’s Day orders

Video of the scene shared on Twitter showed flames shooting from the restaurant’s roof as firefighters from Essex, Gloucester, Manchester, Hamilton, Ipswich, and Wenham battled the blaze.

Crews were called to Essex Seafood at 143 Eastern Ave. just before 11 p.m., Essex Fire Chief Daniel Doucette said.

A two-alarm fire damaged a well-known seafood restaurant in Essex Sunday night after the business spent the weekend filling takeout orders for Mother’s Day, officials said.

“We had difficulty getting to the fire in the roof line and ceilings since it looked like there had been multiple editions added onto the building as the business grew over the years,” Doucette said.

Advertisement

Flames tore through Essex Seafood Sunday night, officials said. Essex Fire Department

A home next to the restaurant had to be evacuated during the fire, but was not damaged by the flames, Doucette said.

The fire likely started in the restaurant’s kitchen and fish market area, Doucette said. It was knocked down about an hour after it was reported and crews left the scene by 2 a.m., he said.

The restaurant was unoccupied at the time of the fire, Doucette said. No one was injured.

The blaze likely started in the kitchen, Doucette said. He estimated that the kitchen equipment and building sustained about $250,000 in damage.

“They’re not going to be opening up for a while,” he said.

Doucette said he and his wife had just ordered lobster rolls from Essex Seafood Saturday night. On Sunday, the restaurant was busy filling Mother’s Day orders from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a post on its Facebook page.

“We want to send a very heartfelt thank you for the amazing response by the Essex Fire Department, Essex Police Department, and everyone else involved, including the surrounding towns fire and safety crews,” the restaurant owners wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

Nichole Parsons commented on the post that employees had done “a great job with a packed crowd” when she went to pick up her takeout order there Sunday.

“So incredibly sad to hear this, my heart goes out to you guys! You all work so hard and the food and the service is always so good," Parsons wrote. "Thinking of you all and I’m so happy no one was hurt.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.