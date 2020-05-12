Another 14 Rhode Islanders die from the coronavirus

PROVIDENCE -- Another 14 Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, and another 164 people have tested positive, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.

That brings the state death toll to 444, and the total number of positive tests to 11,614.

The state now has 277 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 72 people in intensive care units, and 53 on ventilators, while 863 have been discharged from hospitals.