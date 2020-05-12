UMass model predicts about 112,000 coronavirus deaths in US by June 6; 7,700 in Massachusetts

Reich’s lab only creates the ensemble forecast for a four-week window ahead, believing forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that. Other models that go farther into the future predict tens of thousands more deaths.

The numbers come from a lab headed by UMass Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various coronavirus pandemic models and develops a combined, or ensemble, forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

Researchers from the University of Massachusetts are predicting about 112,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by June 6, including 7,700 in Massachusetts.

The four-week UMass forecast says there is a 10 percent chance the US death number will be below 104,167 and a 10 percent chance it will be above 123,272.

The last ensemble forecast, issued a week ago, predicted that 103,000 Americans will have died from the coronavirus by the end of May, including 7,433 in Massachusetts.

“The ensemble model is now 85-90% certain that we will reach 100,000 deaths in the U.S. by May 30. This represents a slight increase and tightening in certainty compared with what the forecast said last week," Reich said in a statement.

Reich’s team is now collecting 36 models from 20 teams of “highly respected infectious-disease forecasters from prominent institutions,” UMass Amherst said in a statement.

The closely watched University of Washington model is predicting 116,000 deaths by June 7, rising to 137,184 deaths by Aug. 4. Experts have warned of a possible resurgence of the pandemic in coming months.

Reich’s lab posts its data at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions.

The lab also feeds the data it's collected and its ensemble forecast to the agency, which posts the data on its own website. The data is also used to feed the fivethirtyeight.com website.

