Local Big Brothers Big Sisters group gets a new chief executive

For a nonprofit that is almost entirely dependent on donations to pay the bills, it’s probably a wise move to put someone with fund-raising expertise in charge, even during normal times.

Good thing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, that’s exactly what’s happening. After 11 years of running the Boston-based organization, Wendy Foster is passing the baton to her chief development officer, Mark O’Donnell. The transition takes effect on July 1, after the nonprofit’s current fiscal year ends.

“Especially at a time when the world is uncertain, [we wanted] someone from within, and with all of Mark’s skills and strengths, to help ensure stability,” Foster said.

Foster, 56, has moved to the New York City metro area, but has not yet decided what she’ll do next.

The board voted to pick O’Donnell in December and he accepted the offer in January, before COVID-19 was a major factor in Greater Boston. But the subsequent impact of the pandemic, Foster said, has reinforced that he’s the right person for the job. O’Donnell, 44, held several positions in higher education before joining Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts.

O’Donnell’s fund-raising prowess has already been put to the test. More than 90 percent of the nonprofit’s $8 million annual budget comes from donations. O’Donnell said events that would have raised $1.5 million were canceled during the past two-plus months, although he has been able to largely offset that amount by appealing to donors directly.

So far, Foster has not had to make any cuts to her 90-person staff, which has been working remotely since March. Whether that can continue, she said, will depend on the economy and the pandemic’s long-term impact.

Foster earns a salary of $225,000, while O’Donnell will earn $278,000. O’Donnell will make more in part because he will be performing two roles at the same time: chief executive and his current job.

During her tenure, Foster has more than doubled the number of kids the group serves. And in the past two years, Foster has significantly expanded the organization’s reach, to include the Brockton, Plymouth, Lawrence, Lowell, and New Bedford areas, taking over for smaller affiliates that were struggling to maintain service. The organization announced in December that it would change its name from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay, to reflect its broader geographic scope. The organization expects to serve about 4,000 kids this year.

Another challenge that O’Donnell will face as chief executive: finding enough adults to be big sisters and big brothers for the “littles” who need the mentorship during the pandemic. The need remains strong, but the organization has to recruit and match up volunteers virtually, for now. Foster said more than 70 matches have been done this way so far. It’s not enough to keep up with the demand.

“There are a lot of people looking for help,” Foster said. “We’re needed now more than ever.”





















Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.