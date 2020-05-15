Boston study in 4 areas finds 9 out of 10 people have not been exposed to coronavirus

Those tested were required not to have symptoms or a previous diagnosis of COVID-19, but the study also still found that 2.6 percent of those tested came back positive for a current infection with the disease.

The study conducted by Massachusetts General Hospital and the Boston Public Health Commission was intended to evaluate, through representative sampling, the community’s exposure to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A study that tested Boston residents in four areas for antibodies to the coronavirus found that 9.9 percent had developed antibodies for it, indicating past exposure.

The study results were announced by Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Boston Public Health Commission.

“We can draw two preliminary conclusions from the results of this study,” Mayor Walsh said in the statement. “First, that the actions we took early on in this pandemic made a real difference in slowing the spread and, second, that the majority of our population still have not been exposed to the virus."

“This underscores what we already know, that we have to move cautiously and stay focused on what got us this far. This can be done by a gradual, phased-in approach to reopening that includes clear health criteria and safety guidelines for each industry and depends on testing and hospital metrics reaching certain benchmarks, and continuing to move in the right direction,” he said.

More than 5,000 residents living in East Boston, Roslindale or within the boundaries of zip codes 02121 and 02125 in Dorchester were invited to participate. In the end, 750 enrolled and received the testing.

Results varied by neighborhood. The highest percentage of people with antibodies was found in East Boston, 13.3 percent; the highest percentage of people with positive tests was 4.6 percent in Dorchester.

“Making sound decisions about safely reopening requires that we understand how extensively the virus has already spread in our community,” Peter L. Slavin, MD, president of Massachusetts General Hospital, said in the statement.

“The testing that the teams from Boston and the MGH conducted shows that approximately 90 percent of the city’s residents have not yet been exposed to the virus. We also know that COVID-19 will be with us for a while. It is vital therefore that we be thoughtful and careful about reopening, and that we continue to take actions - wearing masks, physical distancing, working from home when possible, limiting gatherings - that can prevent another surge of the disease.”



