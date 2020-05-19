Boston Fed chief: Expect double digit unemployment through 2020

New England states are starting to allow shuttered businesses to reopen after two months of closures. But this is not the time to celebrate: Until the COVID-19 public health crisis is resolved, the economy will probably remain in bad shape.

That’s the word from Federal Reserve Bank of Boston chief executive Eric Rosengren, who was scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon ― in an online presentation ― to members of the New England Council, a regional business networking and lobbying group.

Rosengren, in his prepared remarks, said he expects the nation’s unemployment rate will remain at double-digit levels through the end of the year, after peaking at around 20 percent. (The rate was nearly 15 percent in April, up from 3.5 percent in February.)