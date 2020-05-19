Boston Fed chief: Expect double digit unemployment through 2020

New England states are starting to allow shuttered businesses to reopen after two months of closures. But this is not the time to celebrate: Until the COVID-19 public health crisis is resolved, the economy will probably remain in bad shape.
That’s the word from Federal Reserve Bank of Boston chief executive Eric Rosengren, who was scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon ― in an online presentation ― to members of the New England Council, a regional business networking and lobbying group.
Rosengren, in his prepared remarks, said he expects the nation’s unemployment rate will remain at double-digit levels through the end of the year, after peaking at around 20 percent. (The rate was nearly 15 percent in April, up from 3.5 percent in February.)
As states allow various sectors to reopen, he said, it’s vital that the timing and design of the relaxing of restrictions don’t result in worse health outcomes. Even when businesses are free to open, many won’t see much demand until customers feel safe leaving their homes, he said. And without “public health solutions" to the pandemic, Rosengren said, it will be virtually impossible to return to full employment.
He noted that industries where social distancing is most challenging — recreation, entertainment, food services — have suffered the steepest employment declines.
“Simply allowing businesses to reopen is not a panacea,” Rosengren said. “Until community spread of the virus has been significantly reduced, many of the industries with the sharpest job cuts will likely face reduced demand as long as social distancing is necessary.”
