Man, 56, identified as victim in fatal Dorchester shooting Saturday night

A man who was fatally shot in Dorchester Saturday night has been identified as a Paul Richards, 56, of Dorchester, police said.

Around 7:54 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot near 45 Bellevue St., Boston police said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers found Richards suffering from gunshot wounds.

Richards was brought to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.