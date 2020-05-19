Man, 56, identified as victim in fatal Dorchester shooting Saturday night

A man who was fatally shot in Dorchester Saturday night has been identified as a Paul Richards, 56, of Dorchester, police said.
Around 7:54 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot near 45 Bellevue St., Boston police said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers found Richards suffering from gunshot wounds.
Richards was brought to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Boston police are investigating the shooting, authorities said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
