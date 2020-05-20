Michael Taylor arrested, faces extradition to Japan on charges of orchestrating escape of former Nissan CEO

Michael Taylor, the Massachusetts man wanted in Japan for allegedly helping former Nissan chief executive Carlos Ghosn escape that country, was arrested Wednesday morning at his Harvard home.
The US Marshals Service’s Special Operations Group and deputy marshals arrested Taylor, 59, and his son Peter, 27, on a provisional warrant based on charges brought in Japan earlier this year, according to US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office.
The Taylors now face extradition to Japan to face charges that they helped Ghosn escape in December while he was free on bail and awaiting trial in Japan for financial crimes.
The Taylors are scheduled to appear at a video conference hearing Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Boston.
In January, Japanese officials issued an arrest warrant for Taylor, his son, and longtime acquaintance, George Antoine Zayek, 60. The three are accused of helping Ghosn bypass immigration checkpoints during the escape.
Japanese prosecutors allege Michael Taylor and Zayek were with Ghosn when he traveled from Tokyo — where he was under house arrest while facing charges of financial crimes — to Osaka. After hiding Ghosn in a large luggage container, the three allegedly boarded a private plane to Istanbul. From there he flew to Lebanon, which does not extradite its citizens to Japan.
