High school sophomores to take MCAS next year, state plan recommends

“The schedule for that testing will be announced shortly," Riley wrote, adding that officials would balance the need to provide students an opportunity to take the test with “the uncertainties about school schedules and conditions next year.”

In a memo to state education board members, who are expected to review the plan at their meeting today, Riley laid out his recommendations for closing gaps in testing while acknowledging that plans could change “depending of the evolving nature of the pandemic."

Tenth-graders, who would have taken the MCAS exam this spring if not for COVID-19 school closures, will instead face the test next winter under a plan released today by state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

Education officials canceled this spring’s Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System exams in April in response to the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented action in the 27-year history of the test. The state’s 1993 Education Reform Act requires annual standardized testing in public schools in grades 4, 8, and 10. High school seniors must pass the 10th-grade exam to graduate.

The state waived that requirement for this year’s seniors, creating an alternative path to graduation for 12th graders who had not yet passed the test when the pandemic hit. Those students were able to submit transcripts for review, demonstrating that they passed courses covering the material that would have appeared on the MCAS.

About 3,500 high school seniors statewide fail to pass the exam each year, Riley said at a meeting in April. Most of those students have severe disabilities.

Next year’s sophomore class will take the Grade 10 MCAS in the spring of 2021 as usual, according to the commissioner’s memo, and next year’s seniors will have two opportunities to retake the test in both ELA and math, as they have in previous years.

The state is also working to modify criteria for state scholarships, including the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship, that currently require students to earn certain scores in all three MCAS subject areas.

Jenna Russell can be reached at jenna.russell@globe.com.