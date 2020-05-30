Short documentary: How coronavirus spread through Mass.

This short documentary provides an in-depth look inside the outbreak, following the coronavirus as it spread around the state.

Watch the short documentary on how the coronavirus pandemic spread in Massachusetts.

Globe journalists retraced the devastating path of the coronavirus and followed the elected officials, bureaucrats, health care workers, and researchers who faced an enemy not seen in our lifetimes. The result is a portrait of early misjudgment as the warnings grew louder, and of a fierce battle against long odds to bring it back under control.

You can also read the special report about how the coronavirus pandemic spread in Massachusetts.

Caitlin Healy can be reached at caitlin.healy@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @caitlinchealy. Anush Elbakyan can be reached at anush.elbakyan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Anushelb Shelby Lum can be reached at shelby.lum@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @shelby_lum.