Clean up begins as Boston wakes up following a night of looting and violence

By 6:30 a.m, workers were sweeping up broken glass and boarding up smashed windows along Washington Street and the narrow side streets where looters and police clashed. Graffiti scarred the stately churches of Park Street and the pillars of Suffolk University Law School, while the marquee of the Paramount Theater still scrolled Black Lives Matter and the names George Floyd and Breonna Turner.

After violence and looting in the wake of protests Sunday, Downtown Crossing was stirring back to life Monday morning, a mix of cleanup crews, curious residents out for a look at last night’s damage and early commuters heading to work.

Countless cardboard signs remained lodged in fences along Boston Common from Sunday’s massive - and until the end peaceful - protest march.

Damage from late-night looting was scattered. Jewelry stores and a Men’s Wearhouse had smashed windows while neighboring stores were untouched. A Walgreens on Washington Street had windows gaping, racks of food spilled into the road, while a Dunkin’ Donuts across the street was open and serving customers.

The police car that was set on fire outside the Beantown Pub on Tremont a Street had been hauled away, the only visible damage the charred electrical box next to it, and the street beneath.

Dozens of businesses in Downtown Crossing and the Back Bay, already facing economic strain from the pandemic shutdown, will be tallying property damage Monday as the city awakens to the aftermath of protests that turned violent and ended with looting and the deployment of the national guard.

A man walked past the shattered storefront of empty retail space in Downtown Crossing. Blake Nissen for the Boston Globe

While the protests marking the death of George Floyd were peaceful during the day, by late evening, as the the city’s coronavirus curfew arrived, some protesters shifted their attention towards commercial districts and violence erupted. As the sun came up over Boston, seven Boston police officers were hospitalized with injuries, 40 protesters were under arrest and 21 cruisers were damaged. Transit Police tweeted that some protesters tried to cause “extreme harm” to their officers and did cause damage to its cruisers."

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who has scheduled a noon press conference Monday, denounced howan effort to demand change to the treatment of Black Americans by police was replaced by “acts of destruction.”

"I am angered . . . by the people who came into our city and chose to engage in acts of destruction and violence, undermining their message. If we are to achieve change and if we are to lead the change, our efforts must be rooted in peace and regard for our community,” Walsh said in a statement.

Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president of the Back Bay Association, said property damage will likely be covered by insurance for business owners who want to help propel social change as well as provide economic opportunity for Bostonians.

“It’s a hard day,” she said in a telephone interview as she assessed the damage to stores in the Back Bay. “The priority right now is how to be as sensitive as we can about the true underlying concerns that people have about what happened to George Floyd… and how we can be a part of a community that supports everybody.”

She said the businesses, who were allowed to start selling items on the sidewalk last week, in the Back Bay are likely to survive the looting and property damage from Sunday night protesters because of the historic economiis resiliency of the neighborhood.

