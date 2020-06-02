New leader takes helm of South Shore Conservatory

Karen Geer took over on June 1 as president of the South Shore Conservatory, the regional music and art school.

Geer replaces Kathy Czerny, who retired after 14 years as president of the school, which was founded 50 years ago and has more than 4,500 students at campuses in Hingham, Duxbury, and Hanover.

Geer has been executive director of the Interschool Orchestras of New York, and was previously executive director of the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music. Before that, she was a music teacher and administrator at the Opus 118 Harlem School of Music.