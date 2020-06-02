Tense protests form in Brockton after peaceful gathering

As several hundred protesters amassed on Centre Street in front of the police station, police set up a perimeter around the station and started marching out, forcing back protesters as they fled. Tear gas canisters flew back and forth as fireworks popped and crackled overhead.

At several points the crowd chanted “George Floyd,” the name of the Black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes on Memorial Day. They begged police to kneel down with them in a gesture of solidarity against police brutality.

BROCKTON — A chaotic scene developed outside the police station Tuesday night, where hundreds of protesters faced off with law enforcement dressed in riot gear following an otherwise peaceful protest and rally at a middle school.

A Globe reporter who was hit in the face with pepper spray as police forced the crowd back was quickly aided by protesters, who poured milk over his face and eyes and led him back to his car to recuperate.

The violence started around 8:30 p.m., about an hour after the rally ended at West Middle School. A group of people left the rally and headed to city hall, where they held signs, said Darren Duarte, a spokesman for Brockton police.

But the crowd quickly grew to hundreds.

State Police sent troopers to assist local police after protesters began throwing bottles and fireworks at officers, said David Procopio, a department spokesman.

People smashed windows and fought in the street as police formed a line beneath a railway overpass on Center Street. By 9:45, protesters and police faced off on Center Street, as police stood in riot gear in a line facing scattered protesters.

One protester stood on the corner of Centre Street, smashing the glass window of a storefront.

Others begged him to stop.

“Why are you tearing up the city?” one asked.

Shortly after 10:30, the group began smashing the windows of a nearby Dunkin Donuts store, and set it on fire as the crowd cheered. Police moved in with batons and dogs.

By 11, the crowds began to disperse and police cars began to drive off. A row of officers, some Brockton police and some military, remained in the center of the intersection with the dogs as the crowd dwindled.

A woman who gave her name as AP stood in the center of the street shouting a chant by herself as she faced a line of police. She said she had been protesting since 5 pm and chose to go to the streets because she is a single mother of three children.

“I do this for my kids and for my family,” she said.

Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan told WCVB-TV that the violence “saddens me greatly.”

He said the night started “with a wonderful” peaceful rally at the middle school. “This has changed drastically,” he said, noting projectiles were thrown at police and and fireworks set off.

“It’s just a sad day.

Sullivan said he had “full faith and confidence in the leadership” of the Brockton police.

