BU president apologizes for initial letter on racism, sends a second

“In my [first] letter, I spoke like the engineer I was trained to be, trying to look ahead to a time when our community can work together to push out racism and bigotry," he wrote in the second note, sent Wednesday at 1 a.m. "Today, this letter is from my heart, and my heart is with all of you who feel the dehumanizing sting of racism, and who lose a part of your own life every time a Black man or woman is murdered because they are Black."

After Boston University Robert Brown suffered sharp criticism for a mild email he sent on Monday in response to the recent police killings of Black people and subsequent protests, Brown issued a second, strongly worded letter that apologized for the first and condemned racism and police brutality.

Brown’s original note tied the killings to BU’s efforts to reopen its campus amid COVID-19.

“In the current troubled climate, I believe our commitment to restoring our residential campus is made all the more important by the divisions in our country,” Brown wrote in the first letter.

In the first letter he also wrote that “At a time when we rely on our police more than ever, we watch painful examples of some officers breaking the public trust in the most egregious ways. These injustices are amplified by the vividly disparate impact of COVID-19 on African Americans in particular, as well as on other ethnic or minority communities. We grieve for our country and those who are affected by systemic racism, just as we grieve for those affected by COVID-19.”

After apparent criticism from students, he issued a second letter that apologized for the first and used much stronger rhetoric to condemn racism and police brutality.

“Many of you read [the first] letter and have told me I did not do a good job in expressing how I felt about this tragic situation and the state of the country,” he wrote. “Hundreds of you spoke from the heart, and I hear you loud and clear.”

Brown said it was a mistake to talk about the campus reopening in the letter about police brutality and said the criticism pushed him to reflect on what is most important to say at this moment.

“The entire Boston University community condemns what has transpired in Minneapolis and every other city where African Americans have been killed and racism has been tolerated,” he wrote in the second letter.

“The lives of our Black students, faculty, and staff, and all Black lives, matter. The deaths of Black men and women at the hands of racists should shake every other soul in this nation and make us understand and share your anger,” he wrote.

Brown went on to say that racism is an affront to humanity and that at universities, people should remind themselves that if they do not assume responsibility for eradicating it, they allow for its perpetuation.

“And yes, while Boston University has taken a number of steps to fight racism and promote social and economic justice, we will need to assume even more responsibility, which we will do and you will see in the months ahead,” Brown wrote.

