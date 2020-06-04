A sound artist sleeps to the hum of the jet engines

He may not be a household name to many, but when told that he’s the artist who created “SoundStair” (the musical stairs) at Boston’s Museum of Science, the response is often “Oh, I’ve done that.” More so, it’s “I love that.” Christopher Janney is a pioneer in the field of sound art; merging architecture, sound, light, and interactive technology. His creative installations, with which the public is encouraged to engage and connect, can be found around the world, from airports to hospitals to schools to museums. Janney, 70, said he gets wonderful feedback on his work, and recalls being in Rome with “Soundstair on Tour” at the famous Spanish Steps (at the base of Trinità dei Monti church), when a local approached him and said of the musical stairs: “It is a dream for Cinderella.” Janney said he is usually on the go, traveling every couple of weeks, so being at home during the pandemic has given him an opportunity to connect with family and friends, and spend more time in his Lexington studio, where he has been working on several projects including the upcoming expansion of the “Harmonic Convergence” installation at Miami International Airport, and new sculptures for his “Sound Is an Invisible Color” series. The artist, a Washington, D.C., native, lives in Lexington with his wife, Terrell (a media consultant), with whom he has two adult children, and their two cats, Paris and Tallulah. We caught up with Janney to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination?

Woods Hole on Cape Cod. I spent summers there growing up. The smell of the saltwater, the sound of the seagulls, and sunsets over Buzzards Bay get my vote. For the past 10 years, my wife and I have driven down there for lunch on my birthday in mid-March, and then we visit a few weekends in the summer.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

I always love a good champagne chicken. My drink of choice is a Virgin Bloody Mary, but after dinner, there’s nothing better than sipping from a shot glass of Domaine de Canton — a French ginger liqueur with a brandy base — over crushed ice.





Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I want to go to Jantar Mantar, home of the Jaipur Observatory in India. It’s cosmic architecture at its finest.





One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

My iPad [that’s] loaded with good books and movies.





Aisle or window?

I always ask for the window, so I can sleep undisturbed or read/draw quietly.





Favorite childhood travel memory?

Beginning when I was 12, my family would travel by train from our home in Washington, D.C., to New York City every March to visit my grandmother. We would have an early Saturday dinner and afterward, my dad would take us to the Metropole Cafe to catch Benny Goodman's opening set.





Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Sleeping to the sound of the jet engines, knowing I can't be reached by phone or computer.





Best travel tip?

Be nice to others; don’t hog the armrest.

JULIET PENNINGTON