Trump backer, 82, attacked and campaign sign ripped, Fall River police say

Police said Courtright screamed “Give me that ******* sign!” as he walked up to Chace, who was wearing a Trump hat and holding a campaign sign supporting Trump’s reelection.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Charles Chace, 82, of Fall River, was standing on the grass area of a rotary at North Main Street and Airport Road when Aidan Courtright, 27, also of Fall River, parked his car and approached him, according to a Fall River police report filed in court.

A man is facing multiple charges, including a civil rights violation, after he allegedly assaulted an 82-year-old man who was wearing a Trump hat and holding a sign that supported the president in Fall River Tuesday, officials said.

Courtright allegedly ripped the sign out of Chace’s hands, tore it in half, and tossed it onto the grass. He then allegedly grabbed Chace’s shirt and knocked the Trump hat off his head before throwing him “violently to the ground," police said.

Courtright allegedly kicked Chace with his leather pointed shoes, police said. He then got back into his car and drove away.

Officials arrived at the scene and brought Chace to Charlton Memorial Hospital to be evaluated. Police said he had visible bruising on his lower back.

“Chace stated that he was targeted because of his political beliefs and that was the reason he was violently attacked along with having his Trump sign torn in half and thrown to the ground," police wrote. “Based on the facts it is valid that Chace was a target of a political hate crime.”

Two witnesses saw the incident happen and corroborated Chace’s account, police said.

Police canvassed the area and found Courtright’s car parked outside an apartment complex. Courtright would not leave an apartment he was hiding in once officers located him, police said.

A police dispatcher contacted Courtright, who then agreed to turn himself in at the Fall River police station, officials said.

Courtright was arrested and charged with assault and battery on someone over 60, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, violation of civil rights with injury, and vandalism.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, according to court documents.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



