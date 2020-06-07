Even as virus threat remains, Massachusetts hurtles toward broader reopening Monday

Across the state, some businesses on Sunday were making last minute preparations to welcome mask-wearing customers and clients back into shops and offices that have been retrofitted to enable social distancing. Others were still making sense of the state regulations released over the weekend, trying to figure out how to reinvent their operations with the threat of the virus still in the air.

Retail, dining, and many other businesses in Massachusetts can begin to reopen on Monday, bringing thousands of employees back into an economy that has changed dramatically, as the state keeps trying to cautiously emerge from months of disruption brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s going to be a learning curve for customers as well as the establishments. But our first priority is to make sure everyone is safe,” said Kristine Higgins, an executive at Somers Pubs, which operates seven area restaurants, including Mr. Dooley’s in Boston. Somers reopens its restaurants for outdoor dining Wednesday, after two days of staff training in the latest health and safety protocols.

Massachusetts is attempting to reopen the economy in stages, wary of sparking a new wave of coronavirus cases. COVID-19 has already hit the state worse than most other parts of the country.

On Sunday, state public health authorities reported that several key metrics around the outbreak are on the decline. There were 27 new deaths due to COVID-19, and the total number of cases of the disease ticked up to 103,436, an increase of 304 from Saturday.

A critical measure of the disease — the seven-day weighted average of positive test rates — dipped to 5 percent as of Saturday. It continued a weeks-long decline in the measurement of new cases of the disease.

But the additional fatalities added to what has become a staggering human toll. There have been 7,316 people killed by the coronavirus since it emerged here this year, the state said.

On Sunday, Mayor Martin J. Walsh urged members of the public not to take progress for granted. Reopening does not mean the virus has become any less dangerous — despite the fact that the public conversation has shifted over the past few weeks to the nationwide protests over police violence against Black Americans.

“COVID is still very much here, and it’s wreaking havoc,” Walsh said during a morning appearance on WCVB-TV. He asked people to continue wearing masks, following health guidelines, and practicing social distancing.

The state is moving into Phase 2 of Governor Charlie Baker’s plan for edging back toward normal in Massachusetts. That means new options for businesses and patrons: customers will soon be allowed to shop inside stores, restaurants will be able to serve meals outdoors, and kids will be able to visit playgrounds and sports programs — but all with big caveats.

The state’s transportation infrastructure is getting ready for more people to begin bustling around the region after three months of relative quiet. On Monday, the high-occupancy vehicle lanes on Interstate 93 between Boston and Quincy will reopen amid growing traffic volumes, after being closed since April, the state Department of Transportation said.

The MBTA will remain on the reduced schedule it has been running amid the slowdown in commuting.

The ability to re-open doesn’t mean that every business that can, will.

Even for those who are allowed to return to work, many questions remain. Hotels can start hosting non-emergency guests as soon as Monday, but many are waiting until later in the month, amid a conference and tourism season that has ground to a complete halt — and may take a long time to recover.

That’s fine with some workers, who say they are waiting for more information about safety before rushing back to their jobs.

“If they came to me and said, we have no plan, but we want you to come back tomorrow, I would say, ‘no,’ " said Wayne Steed, a cook at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel who said he has not yet been given instructions for returning to work.

Steed is a member of the UNITE HERE Local 26 union, whose president, Carlos Aramayo, said Sunday that union leadership is negotiating with hotels across the region about safety planning.

He’s pushing for assurances on transparent testing programs for employees, employer-provided protective equipment, and that workers won’t be compelled to return if they have vulnerable family members at home.

Aramayo said workers have some flexibility at the moment because of enhanced unemployment payouts, union benefits including continuing health coverage, and restrictions on evictions during the pandemic. But when those programs run out in coming months, he said workers could face “a real tension” between economic survival and personal health and safety.

People in other industries said Sunday that they are grappling with changes that will linger though the reopening process, and perhaps much longer.

In Whitinsville, HARBRO Sales & Service Inc. has reworked its business of selling, leasing, and repairing automobiles, said Michael Hare, whose family started the company in 1973.

The company, which employs 25, is encouraging customers to call ahead or reach out through a newly rebuilt website, Hare said. Staff will pull aside the vehicles customers are interested in looking at, and they will have to provide a digital copy of their licenses in order to take one for a spin.

Steering wheels and shifters will have covers, and customers will have to wear masks and gloves before a test drive. Once the car comes back, staff will sterilize it, he said.

“I am looking forward to it, but I do hope to learn something from this,” Hare said, adding that the new practices may be accelerating trends that were already underway. “I think the old model of going to the dealership and kicking tires . . . no one wants to do that anymore. Their time is too valuable.”

While many types of businesses can begin reopening Monday, others cannot, according to the state. Close-contact personal services, such as tattoo parlors and nail care salons will have to wait until later in Phase 2.

Establishments that gather large numbers of people indoors, including gyms and casinos will be part of Phase 3, which begins no sooner than June 29. Businesses such as nightclubs and theme parks will take even longer. Phase 4 starts no earlier than July 20, and that’s if state public health trends continue to trend in the right direction.

Monday, however, will also allow health care providers to broaden the scope of the services they provide to include elective procedures and routine office visits. Most dental and vision services will also be allowed to resume.





Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.