Dorothy Zinberg, a founding member of the Belfer Center at the Harvard Kennedy School, dies at 92

“At the end of her life, she was at most two degrees of separation from everybody,” said musician and mathematician Tom Lehrer, who considered himself a dear friend, though he added that she referred to everyone as a “dear friend.”

Even when she was in her 90s, her circles of friends and colleagues were constantly growing, and her drive to connect people with one another never subsided. It didn’t take six degrees of separation to connect Dr. Zinberg with anyone, friends said.

“She was,” he said, “a collector of people.”

Dr. Zinberg, a founding member of what is now the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School, died in her Cambridge home April 14 from congestive heart failure. She was 92.

Advertisement

As a woman in academia during a time when gender bias was often more overt than subtle, she served in several roles at Harvard University and with national organizations, and from that vantage she saw changes occur.

In a 2001 Harvard Gazette interview, she recalled that early in her career, “if a woman’s name came up for a position, the first response was, ‘What does her husband do?’ ”

But by 2001, “so much has improved,” she said. “I see that the distance between the 1950s and the present is so vast that I have to believe that if we’ve come so far, within the next decade or two, we’re going to get even farther.”

Colleagues say she was an early visionary for the Belfer Center, which was founded in 1973 as the Program for Science and International Affairs. The center trains leaders and future generations on the intersection of science, technology, environmental policy, and international affairs, according to the center’s website.

That intersection was a passion for Dr. Zinberg, a biochemist and sociologist whose expertise encompassed everything from science and technology to human resources and government policy. And she enjoyed passing her knowledge on to others.

Advertisement

“Newer members of the Belfer Center community may know Dorothy primarily as the energetic and frequent VIP guest at seminars and director’s lunches,” the center’s director, Ash Carter, wrote in a tribute after Dr. Zinberg died. “Her questions were invariably incisive, reflecting a spirit of curiosity that spanned a lifetime of learning.”

Karen Motley, executive editor at the Belfer Center, wrote in the center’s tributes that Dr. Zinberg “was an exceptional mentor to this non-scientist and gave wonderful advice, mostly in her typical saucy fashion. Her path breaking career, joie de vivre, brilliant wit, and incisive commentary on all manner of things leave me feeling honored to have known her.”

Dr. Zinberg had previously taught in Harvard’s sociology department and been a lecturer in public policy at what was then the Center for Science and International Affairs at the Kennedy School of Government.

In his tribute, Carter said she had “mentored generations of scientists, especially women, helping them apply their research effectively on behalf of a more secure, peaceful world. A member of several outstanding boards, a distinguished author, a prolific writer, and a perennial student, Dorothy never forgot the simple but profound rewards of inspiring students to learn.”

Carter, a former US secretary of defense, credited Dr. Zinberg for bringing him “from science to public affairs” and for inviting him to some of her renowned dinner parties.

Advertisement

Once, she didn’t want to cook, Carter recalled, so “she took me to Julia Child’s house for rabbit. First time, and last, I ever ate rabbit.”

The older of two children, Dorothy Shore was the daughter of Ernest and Esther Shore.

She graduated from Brookline High School before attending the University of Wisconsin and the University of Buffalo.

She received a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry, and a master’s in sociology, both from Boston University. Dr. Zinberg also graduated from Harvard with a doctorate in sociology.

In 1952, she began working at Harvard Medical School as a teaching and research assistant and remained affiliated with Harvard in various appointments for the rest of her life, except for a year or two in the late 1960s, when she worked in New York City and London.

She also had served as a visiting scholar at the Chinese Academy of Science’s Institute of Policy and Management in Beijing, at the National Institute for Science and Technology Policy in Tokyo, and the Institute of Human Sciences in Vienna.

Dr. Zinberg wrote and edited many reports and articles, and formerly penned “World View,” a monthly column for The Times of London’s Higher Education Supplement. She also served on multiple advisory boards and committees and worked as a consultant for several foundations.

While at Harvard, she met Norman Zinberg, and they married in 1956. Their daughter Sarah Mandel of Chelmsford described her parents as “polar opposites” who were fiercely passionate about their careers.

Advertisement

Norman Zinberg, who formerly was a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, died in 1989.

In the Harvard Gazette interview, Dr. Zinberg praised her husband’s support of her career.

“Had I been married to anyone with a different view of what women could accomplish, or came from a family where women hadn’t been given a lot of importance, it would have been so easy to quit,” she said. “I got hit a lot here. But my husband would say, ‘You go right back, and hit ’em back.’ And I hear his voice even now.”

Mandel said her parents had extensive networks of colleagues and friends, and their work often took them to far-flung places.

When Mandel and her sister, Annie Budd of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., were young, the family spent a year in London while their parents were both on sabbatical.

“She knew so many people,” Mandel said. “She could network a thousand people.”

Dr. Zinberg’s ability to connect people became a hallmark of her personal and professional lives, said colleague John Holdren, who described her as “an animating spirit.”

“She never had a bad word for anybody,” said Holdren, codirector of the science, technology, and public policy program at the Belfer Center. “She knew an awful lot of people. She knew them well. She must have known what their flaws were, as well as their virtues, but she never talked to anyone about anybody else’s flaws.”

Advertisement

He added that “she was just a bundle of brains and energy and collegiality.”

Dr. Zinberg was also a mentor for countless women in science and technology industries. Cristine Russell, another Belfer Center colleague, said Dr. Zinberg was “a pioneering female scholar” who was a role model for Kennedy School students.

“She was a warm, strong, articulate woman with an ever-curious mind and a wonderful smile,” Russell wrote in an e-mail. “Her large trademark glasses showed her boldness; few could wear them with such style.”

In addition to her two daughters, Dr. Zinberg leaves a grandson.

Colleagues and family members said her passion for her work never faltered, and she was extraordinarily sharp, even in her final weeks.

“She fought it until the very, very last second,” Mandel said. “Her will was stronger than anything.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.