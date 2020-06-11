Boston police update use of force guidelines, pledge to bring innovative peer intervention program to city

The policy revisions correspond to the recommendations put forth by the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign, which outlines ways police departments can reduce their use of force on people they interact with and become more accountable to their communities.

The review of department policy was prompted by the widespread protests that followed the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

After weeks of protests, the Boston Police Department on Thursday announced changes to its use of force policy that align with recommendations to reduce violence against civilians — though all of the measures were already department policy, formally or informally — and pledged to bring an innovative policing initiative from New Orleans to the city.

Drafted by a campaign that emerged in the wake of unrest in Ferguson, Mo., after the fatal 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, The eight items are billed as the first steps in a process that eventually leads to defunding police departments and creating safer societies by increasing focus on living conditions, like housing and fair wages.

“Our current rules and procedures include most of the suggestions in the '8 can’t wait’ campaign,” Sergeant John Boyle said in a statement. “Upon review of our policies, the department has clarified its rules and implemented several reforms as a result of this review.”

“Current events and ensuing civil unrest across the country has brought police reform to the forefront,” Boyle said. “One of the major issues for reform is Use of Force by police. All departments across the country should be reviewing their policies and procedures and making necessary changes as needed. As such, we have been reviewing our use of force rules to identify areas for improvement, and will continue to do so.”

All eight of the items were either already part of department policy or a part of officers’ training, according to the announcement. Those that were not already officially written into the department’s guidelines are being added. They include:

Training officers in deescalation

Requiring officers to use a force continuum, starting with nonlethal or less-lethal strategies

Restricting chokeholds and strangleholds

Requiring officers to give a verbal warning, when possible, before they use deadly force

Prohibiting officers from shooting at people in moving cars

Requiring officers to exhaust all reasonable alternatives before using deadly force

Requiring officers to intervene when another officer uses excessive force

Comprehensive reporting of both actual and threatened use of force

The department also committed to bringing a peer-intervention program for police, pioneered in New Orleans, to Boston. The program, called Ethical Policing is Courageous, or EPIC, requires officers to intervene in other officers’ inappropriate conduct, regardless of rank.

In Minneapolis, three officers did not stop the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck as he gasped for breath. All four were fired and criminally charged.

“EPIC has made all members of the New Orleans Police Department the first line of defense in preventing mistakes and misconduct, promoting mental health, and fostering a professional work environment,” Boyle said in the statement. “This is a very impressive program that we believe would be beneficial to all police departments, including the Boston Police Department.”

